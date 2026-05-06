Fulbari toll plaza shut after poll result; Sporadic violence reported in Siliguri

Siliguri: A major political shift in West Bengal after 15 years has led to dramatic developments in Fulbari, where the long-controversial toll plaza was shut down overnight. BJP workers and supporters reportedly took control of the area and closed the toll operations, marking what they described as an end to years of alleged public exploitation.



The Fulbari toll plaza had been operational since the Left Front era under the CPI(M). After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in 2011, its management was handed over to the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). Over the years, the toll plaza drew repeated complaints from local residents and

drivers, who alleged that money was being collected without proper documentation and often through coercive means. Despite several appeals to the administration, no action was taken, locals claimed.

They claimed that toll charges ranged anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 500 for different vehicles and alleged that the money was being misused.

However, the situation changed rapidly following the declaration of election results. Anticipating unrest, toll workers reportedly fled the area early on Tuesday. Soon after, BJP supporters gathered at the site and celebrated their party’s victory. During the celebrations, parts of the toll plaza were allegedly vandalized, and BJP flags were hoisted there.

Meanwhile, several incidents of vandalism were reported from different parts of Siliguri following the election results.

In Ward No. 33, where Mayor Gautam Deb is the councillor, a party office was allegedly vandalized.

Similar incidents were reported from the Eastern Bypass, where an attack on a TMC office allegedly involved an attempt to set it on fire. Party offices in Wards 42, 31, and 34 also reportedly faced vandalism. In the NJP area, offices of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) were allegedly targeted as well.

Condemning the incidents, Mayor Gautam Deb said, “Such violence has no place in a democracy. Immediate action must be taken against those responsible, and peace and law and order must be restored in Siliguri and adjoining areas.”

On the other hand, newly elected BJP leader Shankar Ghosh said, “I don’t know whether those responsible are our party workers or not; however, such activities will not be accepted in the future.”