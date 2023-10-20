FSSAI holds enforcement drive, picks up samples

Kolkata: To check food quality standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting enforcement drives and picking up food samples for testing.

During every festival, to cater to the massive demand, food vendors opt for shortcuts which enable quick preparation of food items. This leads to food quality getting compromised. FSSAI, which has testing laboratories, picks up samples from vendors during Puja to check quality standards.

“There is an enforcement drive of inspection and also picking up samples for testing to ensure conformity to the standards as well as hygiene and safety. Besides, FSSAI is conducting sessions in selected stalls for awareness of public,” said Sumeysh Krisshnan, deputy director, FSSAI. He added that public awareness also plays a vital role in this effort.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation too is conducting such food safety drives led by the deputy mayor and Member Mayor In Council (MMIC) Atin Ghosh. A KMC team is also learnt to have been visiting food joints since Wednesday. A food safety drive was conducted in various places of Borough II, starting from the Hedua area near Hatibagan. Also, food joints in Golpark and Gariahat were inspected.

Pandal hoppers have been advised to opt for food which is being prepared fresh than go for stocked items. Restaurants are also being warned that they ought not to serve food which has been prepared a day before. It has been advised that only FSSAI-labeled ingredients be used for cooking while stress has also been given

on maintaining hygiene in the cooking area.