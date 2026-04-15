From CCTV to CAPF: Multi-layer security blanket across Malda

Malda: The district administration of Malda has put in place extensive security and surveillance measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling across all 12 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the district administrative office, District Magistrate Rajanvneer Singh Kapur and Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh, along with Central Forces Coordinator Maneesh Saxena, outlined a robust plan to maintain law and order during the elections.

Around 170 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed across more than 3,000 polling booths in the district. Of these, 70 companies have already arrived, including one all-women unit, while over 100 additional companies are expected soon. “Any attempt to create unrest during the elections will invite immediate arrest,” warned SP Anupam Singh, underlining a zero-tolerance approach.

Malda, being a border district, has been identified as sensitive. The administration has installed CCTV cameras in all polling booths, with three cameras at sensitive booths—two inside and one outside—and two cameras at general booths. Live webcasting will allow real-time monitoring by election officials, observers and even the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

“Through webcasting and GPS-enabled mobile surveillance units, we will be able to track any irregularity instantly,” said District Magistrate Kapur. He added that 36 mobile webcasting vehicles would simultaneously patrol different Assembly segments to prevent any untoward incidents.

The administration has also identified sensitive booths across blocks and constituencies. Police have already bound down nearly 8,000 potential troublemakers. “Despite preventive measures, if anyone tries to disrupt the process, strict legal action will follow immediately,” Singh reiterated.

Special focus has been given to women-managed polling stations. In the English Bazar Constituency alone, 160 polling booths will be entirely operated by women staff, reflecting the Election Commission’s emphasis on inclusive participation.

Central forces from CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and additional units from Assam are being deployed for area domination and route marches. Meanwhile, civic volunteers will not be engaged in election duties, with only the state police’s lathi forces assisting the CAPF.

The administration has also completed a major portion of home voting for absentee voters, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities, across all constituencies. Voting for this category is scheduled between April 13 and April 15, with postal ballot submission on April 16. A total of 2,272 absentee voters have been identified in the district.

Additionally, strict monitoring teams, including Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), are functioning round-the-clock. So far, authorities have seized cash worth Rs 71.508 lakh, liquor valued at Rs 185.553 lakh, and narcotics worth over Rs 2025.498 lakh.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment, Kapur stated: “We are determined to ensure a violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free election process. Malda will witness a transparent and peaceful democratic exercise.”