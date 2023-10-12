French govt holds education fair in Kolkata; 2000 student footfall expected

In continuation of the mutual commitment to strengthen people-to-people ties, the French government organised its educational fair, Choose France Tour 2023, in Kolkata which is expecting an attendance of 1,500 to 2,000 students from the city. The French Consul General in Kolkata, Didier Talpain said, ‘Our (France) President Macron expects 30,000 Indian students to study in France by 2030. Currently, the number is less than 10,000 so we need to triple the number. Choose France Tour 2023 is a positive step towards our president’s vision. We already have about 900 students in Chennai and expect an attendance of 1,500 to 2,000 students in Kolkata. I would like to tell the students Also Read - Salt Lake Puja to ‘portray’ flavours of the Sunderbans that there are various grants from the French government in the field of education and since the French government bears most of the expenses of the public educational institutions, higher education in France will also be advantageous from the economic point of view.’

The education fair is being organised by the French Institute in India (l’Institut Français en Inde), the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with Campus France, a French government sector organisation. Additionally, it is being supported by Alliance Française.

The fair offers a wide range of subjects where Indian students can consider pursuing their higher studies. This initiative has attracted participation from as many as 50 French educational institutions, including universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges.

The event is being held from October 08 to October 15. Students can visit over 40,000 monuments and protected sites, 41 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 8,000 museums, and nearly 500 festivals. In addition to students, Indian and French educators will explore potential collaborations during the tour.