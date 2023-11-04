Forest dept trying to track tiger after it sneaks into Patharpratima area

Kolkata: The state Forest department is trying its best to track down and capture a tiger which according to residents had sneaked into Sridharnagar at Patharpratima under Gobardhanpur Coastal Police Station area.



Local residents had found pugmarks of a tiger on the banks of Thakuran River and informed the forest officials.

The forest and riverside area has been surrounded by nylon nets and two traps using goats as bait to capture the big cat.

Drones were flown on Friday to track down the tiger.

“We have taken all precautionary measures to prevent the tiger from entering into the area of human habitation,” a senior official of South 24-Parganas Forest Division said.

In recent times, there has been a good number of sightings of tigers by tourists. A few months back, a group of tourists spotted three tigers together in the river while travelling in a vessel. The tigers were swimming and soon the picture went viral on social media.

“There is every possibility that the tiger might have returned to the forest but we are not taking any risk considering the safety of the local people,” the official added.