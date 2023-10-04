Forest department launches online sales portal for plants from Kandung Flori village

Kolkata: The state Forest department has launched an online sales portal for a plethora of plants from the Kandung Flori village in Kurseong. These plants will be sold across the country through the online platform.



The portal will benefit around 90 families in Kandung associated with day-to-day business of flowers and will reduce the dependence of villagers on middlemen besides helping them cater their produce directly to the consumers, thereby increasing the profit margin.

The product catalogue consists of an assortment of plants, including 155 species of cactus, succulents and other miscellaneous plants as of now. Customers can choose any plant from the list and purchase it online. The minimum order charge for postal or courier delivery would be at least Rs 350. The plants will be well-packed and shipped bare root throughout the country. Along with the price of the selected plant, the customers would have to pay a separate delivery charge.

The payment can be done through the portal (https://www.kandungflorivillage.com/) via UPI, debit or credit cards. The customers can also keep a track of their shipment through the portal. Kandung is a forest hamlet that has been around since the 1930s and is encircled by the Kandung and Setikhola Reserve Forest blocks of the Sevoke Range.

Under the direction and support of the Kurseong Forest Division of Hill Circle, the “Kandung Floriculture and Agro Producer Company Limited” was formed on October 2, 2021 and incorporated under the Companies Act of 2013.

It was established with the overarching goal of empowering the village’s rural residents through livelihood improvement activities based on agriculture.