Footfall soars; malls see 50% surge in sales from last year

Kolkata: After two years of pandemic and a year of revival, the shopkeepers and traders of Gariahat, New Market and Hatibagan, amongst others recorded an increase in sales this year as shoppers hit popular shopping hubs in the city.



Usually shopping for Durga Puja starts a month ahead, a shopkeeper in Gariahat said while adding that last year the sales were poor as shoppers only started coming in two weeks ahead of Puja. But this year, he confirmed that a pre-pandemic enthusiasm amongst people was visible. Malls in the city too saw a surge in the number of buyers this year. Malls, including Acropolis Mall, South City, Diamond Plaza, Lake Mall and smaller malls in Shyambazar and Sovabazar were constantly flooded with people completing their Puja shopping.

“We witnessed quite an impressive number of shopping revellers in hordes this Puja at Acropolis Mall, much to our delight. People are doing last-minute shopping on Panchami. The festive fervour has gripped the entire city. The footfall peaked up a great deal from the last few weeks prior to Puja leading to over 50 per cent more sales compared with the corresponding period last year. The footfall also was over 30 per cent to 40 per cent high compared to last year. We announced our Puja shopping offer for guests in the last week of September. The extended shopping hours till 11 pm also enthused revellers. So the footfall maintained a steady uptick during pre-puja shopping and has reached 50,000 in the last two weekends before Puja. We expect a great turnout for this Puja with extended hours at F&B outlets. Acropolis Mall is the ideal hangout zone for shopping, and eating during festivity as well in south Kolkata,” said K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis Mall.

“We knew that more people may hit the markets this year and accordingly had prepared ourselves by stocking enough products,” a shopkeeper in New Market said. However, things do not seem to be going well in terms of profits for the shopkeepers inside Hoggs Market. According to one of the shopkeepers, the sale of embroidery kurtis has taken a hit because of the fake products of same style being sold for cheaper outside in New Market by hawkers. For instance if the embroidery kurti inside the hoggs market cost in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1000, similar products are being sold outside for Rs 300.

The proprietor of Asian Arts (silver jewellery shop in Hoggs Market) Vinayak Barwani said that sales for them have dwindled. According to Barwani, the havoc created outside the Hoggs Market by hawkers are making it difficult for his client base to physically visit the shop. “Few of them are buying silver jewellery from our online platform which started operating last year. However, many are finding it difficult to visit the shop physically because of parking problems and crowd outside,” he said.