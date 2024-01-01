‘Follow profile of Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station’

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has requested citizens having Instagram accounts to follow the profile of Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station to get cyber awareness messages. The police feel that social media is the quickest possible way to spread awareness.



Many people were able to protect themselves from cyber-crime by following the messages on cyber awareness. Criminals often use Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to make calls, making it difficult to trace the culprit.

Also, if the cyber-criminal is traced to somewhere outside of India, it becomes impossible to take action. Police have shared helpline numbers for victims of cyber-crime.