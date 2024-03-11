Five, including minor, held for gangrape of college student

Kolkata: Five persons, including a minor were arrested for alleged gangrape of a college student in Parnasree. According to sources, the accused persons and the victim are all residents of Parnasree area.

The incident took place on March 5 at a flat in Parnasree. It is alleged that the victim was invited to an informal party at a flat where the five accused persons were present. The first year college student, who was also a member in the party, consumed liquor which was reportedly mixed with some sort of sedative or narcotic element.

After she fell unconscious, the five accused, including the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) boy allegedly gangraped her. After she returned to her senses, she realised that she was raped. The college student called her family from the said flat.

On the same day, she lodged a complaint of molestation and three persons were arrested. However, they got bail on March 6. Later at night, the woman lodged a rape complaint following which police registered an FIR on charges of gangrape and other allegations.

The trio who were bailed out in connection with the molestation case were arrested first. After interrogating them, two more accused, including the minor boy, were picked up.

Meanwhile, police have arranged for the medical test of the victim while the four accused were produced at the Alipore Court on Friday.

After hearing, the four accused were remanded to police custody till March 18. The CCL who was taken into safe custody by the police was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and subsequently sent to a home.