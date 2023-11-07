First phase: Upper Primary counselling for post of assistant teacher begins

Kolkata: The first phase of counselling for the assistant teacher post in connection with the first SLST for Upper Primary level classes was held on Monday. It was conducted smoothly, a senior official of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) said.



Around 303 candidates attended the first day of the counselling process. While waiting for their turn, candidates were informed of the vacancies and schools chosen by candidates before them through the public address system. This practice was also done in the previous selection process by the commission, the official said.

The counselling process will be conducted from Monday to December 2. The Commission had notified of the schedule for the counselling of successful candidates as in the provisional panel of first SLST, 2016 for recruitment of Assistant Teachers (Upper Primary) in state government-aided and sponsored schools (except Hill region).

Although, the Commission had specified that counselling does not mean right to appointment. According to an official, the candidates may appear for counselling and choose a school but the outcome of the case will decide the further process.

“It is hereby made clear that participation of the candidates for the counselling shall not create any equity in their favour.

It is further made clear that no recommendation based on the counselling shall be issued on the date of counselling and is subject to approval of the Hon’ble Court,” the Commission stated in their notice.

With regards to the case, the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar directed: “The Commission shall make it clear, before counselling starts, that participation in the counselling process by any of the candidates on the basis of the panel prepared, shall not create any equity in their favour.”

They further added: “We further make it clear that there shall not be any recommendation based on the counselling.”