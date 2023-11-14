Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Hematology building on Monday evening but no one was reported injured.



Sources said around 5:30 pm on Monday smoke and flames were seen at the laboratory of the Hematology department on the fourth floor where the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre for HIV patients is located. As no patients are admitted in the said building a major accident was averted.

The employees of the hospital present in the building were evacuated on a war footing and the electricity connection was cut off. Six fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments. The blaze was controlled after almost two and half hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal, along with other senior officers of Kolkata Police, went to CMCH and took stock of the situation. Goyal said: “The situation is under control.

The firefighting management system, such as alarms and other equipment were installed and worked properly. Inquiry will be conducted to find out the cause of the fire.”