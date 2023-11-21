Fire at a jute mill in Howrah, none injured

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a jute mill in Howrah early on Monday morning.



Three fire tenders doused the fire after almost one and a half hours.

According to sources, sometime between 4 am and 4:30 am, fire broke out at Vijayshree jute mill on Foreshore Road in Howrah. Due to Chhath Puja the workers were on leave and the production work was suspended. A few local residents spotted the flames at the godown of the jute mill. Immediately fire tenders which were stained at the Shibpur ghat for Chhat puja which is close to the jute mill were pressed into action.

Due to quick intervention the fire did not spread much. Three fire tenders doused the fire completely after almost one and a half hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, some people suspect that the fire might have been triggered by firecrackers which accidentally fell inside the jute mill.

Though no injury was reported, a huge quantity of jute stored there was completely damaged.