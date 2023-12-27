FIR lodged against fake TET candidate

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has taken administrative steps against a fake candidate who was caught appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at a centre in Malda. On the Board’s instruction, an FIR was also filed against the accused.



It has been alleged that a woman had appeared for the TET examination at Gour Mahavidyalaya Centre at Mangalbari in Malda on Sunday. The accused was appearing on behalf of another woman. A resident of Bihar, she had successfully entered the centre with admit and identity cards. It was after she received the question paper and when an examiner got suspicious, she was detained. Upon interrogation, it was found that she was appearing on behalf of another candidate who was a resident of Haripur village in Burdwan.

Later, police caught two more people in connection with the matter at Mangalbari Railway station. They were identified as Biswajit Mandal, who is a resident of Haripur Village and Vijay Kumar, who is a resident of Purnea district in Bihar. According to a preliminary investigation, it was found that the fake candidate was brought from Bihar to Malda to sit for the test on behalf of Mandal’s wife. The three accused were produced in Malda District Court.

A total of 2,72,639 candidates appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted on Sunday out of the 3,09,054 candidates registered. The examination started from 12 pm to 2:30 pm. It was conducted under tight security in 773. Pictures of a few pages from the question paper were circulated on social media. According to sources, the incident took place towards the end of the paper. The Board president Gautam Pal said that it did not have any influence on the exam as the candidates were seated in the

respective centres.

There were scattered incidents of mobile phones being seized and officials claimed that some people had tried to enter an exam centre in Kolkata claiming to be their Board official. The deputy secretary of the Board said that they are looking into the matter.