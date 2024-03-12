Fielding Yusuf Pathan in Berhampore has rattled Congress, says Trinamool

Kolkata: With the Opposition parties, especially the state’s Congress unit, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of fielding “outsiders”, the latter has hit back alleging that fielding the former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore has rattled the state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



On Sunday, TMC revealed its candidate list of all 42 constituencies. However, with the party attacking the BJP as outsiders during the rally, Opposition parties rebutted by pointing out the number of TMC candidates who do not belong to Bengal.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, reacting to the move of fielding Yusuf Pathan, who belongs from Gujarat, in the Berhampore seat, said that outsiders were nominated to Rajya Sabha so the TMC could have also sent Pathan to Rajya Sabha if it wanted to honour him. “If Mamata Banerjee had good intentions, she would have asked the (INDIA) alliance to get Yusuf Pathan a seat in Gujarat. But here he is selected as a candidate to polarise the common man and to help the BJP, so that Congress can be defeated,” he said.

Rebutting his claims, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said: “Yesterday, TMC had announced candidates for all constituencies for West Bengal in a public rally which is unique in character because no political party in the country has so far been able to announce full list of candidates of any states anywhere in the country. As soon as the names were declared and particularly when the name of the Berhampore candidate of TMC was announced, Yousuf Pathan, internationally acclaimed cricketer the panic reactions started from the chief of Bengal Congress because now it seems there are two Congress INC (Indian National Congress) and ARC (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress).”

He added: “In Bengal, Krishna Menon and BR Ambedkar both stood for elections. Bengal never considered them outsiders and neither did we. Outsiders are those who say they want to capture Bengal through money and central probe agency power. Unless one insults Bengal, we do not consider them outsiders. In this election, the main issue is Modi’s guarantee or Didi’s guarantee. In which guarantee do people of Bengal believe in? Elections in Bengal have proved time and again that people of the state trust in the Mamata Banerjee government.”