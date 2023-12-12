EZC meet: Chandrima flags state’s fund-blockade issue

Kolkata: State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya used the platform of the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting chaired by Home minister Amit Shah to press for the pending dues of Bengal in various fronts.



Bhattacharya, on Sunday, attended the EZC meeting at Patna which had representatives from other eastern states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and the host state. She was vocal of the alleged deprivation of Bengal when it comes to wages of MGNREGA workers, the funds in connection with 15th Finance Commission as well as the National Health Mission.

“The Centre owes us around Rs 2500 crore under Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) that it had stopped in the year 2016-17. We had provided utilisation certificate and all other necessary documents on time but the funds have not been entirely cleared,” Bhattacharya said. Ayushman Bharat’s implementation came up for discussion which has not been implemented by Bengal and Odisha.

“I informed that we have been running the Swasthya Sathi health scheme successfully in the state,” she added.

On the education front, Bhattacharya stated that the drop out in the primary level in the state has dropped to zero.

States, such as Jharkhand and Bihar demanded more water for irrigation purposes in the meeting to which the minister said that it will be difficult for the state to supply more. However, the Centre has formed an ‘officers committee’ last year on this issue and on the availability of water in dams. The committee will be meeting on Tuesday for a detailed discussion on the matter. Principal Secretary of the state Irrigation department Prabhat Mishra will represent Bengal at the officers committee meeting in New Delhi.