ER to run Chhath Puja specials to cater to unprecedented train ticket demands

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) will run special festival trains from Howrah, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur to cater to the unprecedented demands for Railway tickets ahead of Chhath Puja.



According to officials, popular trains to North India like Purvanchal Express, Gangasagar Express, Bagh Express and Mithilanchal Express have a massive waiting list on days ahead of Chhath, which is going to be observed from November 17 to 20.

ER shared that Gangasagar Express has waiting list of 399 in sleeper, 144 in third AC and 49 in second AC on November 14, the booking for sleeper in Mithilanchal Express on November 16 had to be closed, and Purvanchal Express has waiting list of 389 in sleeper, 129 in third AC and 48 in second AC for November 14.

“The Railway authorities are making every effort to accommodate the surge in demand for tickets, but it is advisable to book your tickets as early as possible to secure your travel plans,” an official said, while adding: “To address the unprecedented demand for railway tickets, Eastern Railway has taken several proactive steps like optimising ticket availability on popular routes.”

Meanwhile, South Eastern Railway (SER) will run two pairs of Chhath Puja special trains. They are running Ranchi-Laheria Sarai-Ranchi Chhath Puja specials on November 9 and November 16 and Hatia-Gorakhpur-Hatia Chhath Puja specials on November 10 and

November 17.