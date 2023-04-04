ER: More than 22L caught travelling without tickets in 2022-23

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railway, in its efforts to combat ticketless travelling, has been able to nab 22.59 lakh passengers who were travelling without a ticket or improper ticket in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to 16.58 lakh passengers in 2021-22.



To ensure stricter vigilance over passengers travelling ticketless, all four senior DCMs conduct special ticket-checking programmes with TTEs and RPF almost daily.

It is with this effort and crackdown that the Eastern Railways (ER) has been able to nab 36.27 per cent more passengers in fiscal 2022-23.

Apart from this, the Easren Railway’s earning from ticket checking revenue has increased by 71.86 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.

They have earned Rs 102.56 crore compared to Rs 59.68 crore earned in 2021-22, as per the data shared by the Railways.

Under Eastern Railway, the Howrah Division has earned Rs 40.13 crore in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs 19.315 crore in 2021-22.

The Sealdah Division has earned Rs 18.70 compared to Rs 11.12 crore in fiscal 2021-22.

The Asansol Division has bagged Rs 27.65 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 21.73 crore earned in 2021-22. The Malda Division has earned Rs 16.08 crore compared to Rs 7.52 crore earned in 2021-22, according to the data shared by

the Railways.