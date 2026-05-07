Entally murder outcome of gang rivalry, not political: Police

Kolkata: A man was allegedly hacked to death by some miscreants in Entally on Tuesday night.



Though it is claimed that the deceased Tapas Naskar was a TMC worker, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Ajay Nand, on Wednesday, said that it is not a political murder.

According to sources, Naskar was allegedly involved in several antisocial activities, and several cases were registered against him. Before the poll, police had directed him not to get involved in any trouble. Despite being kept under vigilance, Naskar somehow managed to flee. About three days ago, he returned home.

It is alleged that on Tuesday night, some people called him outside of his residence. After a while, he was found lying with multiple stab injuries in the Pottery Road area. He was rushed to a hospital, where Naskar was declared brought dead.

The CP on Wednesday said that one person has been detained and an investigation is underway to find out the others.

He said: “An incident of murder was reported. One person has been detained. We have got a few names. All are known to each other. It is an outcome of a gang rivalry; no political connection is there.”