Ensure MOUs inked properly implemented: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday chaired a thanksgiving meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar with her Cabinet ministers and concerned additional chief secretaries/ principal secretaries/ secretaries of different departments after the conclusion of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit on November 21 and 22.

Banerjee instructed all to ensure that the MOUs inked are properly implemented and due pursuance with different companies and chambers for implementation of the investment proposals that were received during the Summit. She asked Amit Mitra, who happens to be her Principal Chief Advisor, to come out with a white paper demarcating the different departments along with their investment proposals. Over Rs 3.76 lakh crore investment proposals were received while 188 MoUs were signed at the Summit.

Nabanna sources said that Banerjee asked her ministers not to make any statement regarding the proposed deep sea Port at Tajpur for which the Letter of Intent was handed over to the Adani Group in April last year. Banerjee has said during the Summit that the state will float a tender for Tajpur Port raising speculations that the Adani Group has washed its hands off Tajpur.

Banerjee directed the concerned officials to take suitable measures to solve certain issues associated with the leather industry at Bantala.