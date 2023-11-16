EM Bypass: 5 women assaulted by slum dwellers, none held

Five women aged between 20 and 25 years were allegedly assaulted by a group of slum dwellers adjacent to an eatery on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass on Monday night while they were searching for a toilet.

According to sources, the women went to the said eatery on Monday night to have some snacks.

After having food, women went to a public toilet which was shut. Later the women went behind the eatery trying to find a place in the dark where they could relieve themselves. While searching, a woman came out from a house from the adjacent slum and started abusing them. After a few moments, a man came out and started abusing the women as well. When the women protested, the couple abusing the women called more people and then started assaulting the five women.

Out of fear one of the women called her parents over the phone. When her parents arrived, they were thrashed too. After a while, one of the women called on the dial 100 and sought help. Later a police team from the Bidhannagar North police station rescued them. The women lodged a complaint at the police station against the slum dwellers for allegedly molesting and assaulting them. A counter-complaint was also lodged against the women by the slum dwellers as well.

Till Wednesday night no one has been arrested in any of the cases.