Elderly couple found dead in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The hanging bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a house in the Nathuar Char area of Jalpaiguri Barpatia Gram Panchayat on Tuesday. The deceased couple have been identified as Becharam Das (65) and Radharani Das (60).



Reena Sarkar, daughter of the deceased Becharam Das, said: “My younger sister used to often come and stay with my parents whenever she used to have problems with her in-laws. Ratan Chandra Das, her husband used to come and create trouble.

He had come to my father’s house on Monday night and there was a big problem with him at that time. Not only that, the neighbours saw Ratan leaving my father’s house early in the morning. They also saw their household items scattered. I demand an investigation into the whole incident.” Police went and recovered the two bodies and sent them to Jalpaiguri Medical College for autopsy. The police of Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station has started an investigation into the whole incident.