Eight held for duping USA citizen

Kolkata: The Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station arrested eight youths for their alleged involvement in duping a USA citizen impersonating officials of Cyber security & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a government agency meant to protect America’s cyber space.

According to police, the incident took place on March 2, this year when the victim USA citizen identified as Anne Forbush received a call from an unknown man who claimed himself as an official of CISA and allegedly asked her to download an application to avoid a sting operation against the woman. On downloading, the woman’s system got compromised and about $144,000 which is worth about Rs 1.19 crore was taken. After Forbush lodged a complaint with USA police, cops found that the call was made using Voice over Internet Protocol.

USA police found that the call was made from India and the cheated money trail also showed the location somewhere in Kolkata.

Accordingly, they informed the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation which further communicated the matter through Interpol, CBI, International Police Cooperation Unit to Kolkata Police.

Soon, cops of Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station initiated a inquiry and found that the crime was committed from a flat in Sahapur Colony of New Alipore.

A case was registered and a raid was conducted on Thursday night. During the raid, it was found that a fake call centre was being run at the said flat targeting USA citizens. Police arrested eight youths and seized a considerable number of documents which established the role of the said call centre in duping the USA citizens. Police also seized five mobile phones, one laptop, two hard discs.