Egg prices increase in city

Kolkata: With the increase in cost of eggs in the city starting from the first week of December, buyers express concern. According to the National Egg Coordination Committee, on December 1, the price was Rs 565 per carton which seems to have increased to Rs 635 per carton on December 10.



According to sellers, the supply of eggs has been low for the last three years. They allege that the price per carton has increased by Rs 100. Most of them blame the natural calamities in Andhra Pradesh. However, the West Bengal Poultry Federation Secretary Madan Mohan Maity blames the increase in chicken feed prices.

Egg sellers claim that every year the price of eggs increases prior to Christmas. As the demand for cakes increases, the demand for eggs in bakeries also spike up. It was further claimed that people’s tendency to eat eggs increases in winter.

Usually the price starts increasing from December 12 every year and keeps fluctuating till December 31.

Last year too, the price of eggs increased by Rs 7. However, this year the prices have started increasing earlier than usual.