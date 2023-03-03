‘Education plays a major role in building a healthy society’

kolkata/siliguri: During his visit to Uttar Bang Maheshwari College at Ranidanga in the outskirts of Siliguri, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla said if the society is to be changed, then education must reach its doorstep.



“Education has a major role in building a healthy society. Education has the power to change life,” the Speaker of the Lok Sabha added while addressing at the event.

He attended the programme organised by Maheshwari Community Siliguri. The Speaker gave his best wishes to Uttarbang Maheshwari College and said that this institution would provide good quality education and prepare the best of students who will contribute to the development of the state and country.

Birla said that Service, Dedication and sacrifice are the identities of Maheshwari Community. Maheshwari community had immense contribution towards the development of the country.

The people of the community contribute significantly to the economic progress and also contribute a major amount from their earning towards social cause and welfare of the society. The programme was also attended by Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy and other dignitaries from different fields.