Education dept to hold two-day workshop on hub & spoke model

Kolkata: The state Education department will hold a two-day workshop for the heads of institutions across the state as a significant step in pushing for the development of the Hub and Spoke model.



The workshop on November 8 and 9 will see participation from 170 institutions that includes college principals, headmasters of schools and madrasahs. Experts from IIM Joka will impart training at the workshop.

The Hub and Spoke model aims to ensure that the Hub school provides leadership and academic mentorship to the Spoke ones to facilitate a cooperative effort among the Spoke schools for the improvement of their educational and administrative standards.

The department till date have been sensitising the teachers and in November, the requisite training will start.

“It is an open secret that some schools have an edge over others when it comes to quality of teachers, human resources like libraries, laboratories and infrastructure for sports and other extracurricular activities etc. These schools that are known for their academic excellence and best of infrastructure will be acting as the hub and the rest that have certain gaps will be spokes. The mutual exchange between the hub and the spoke is expected to bridge this gap,” a senior official of state School Education department said.

The model has been rolled out in six districts — Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Bankura, Malda and Cooch Behar. About 127 schools have been identified as hubs while 1065 as spokes which means that an average of 8 to 9 schools will be coming under a hub. 46 schools in Kolkata have been identified as hubs.

The activities that will be taken in the Hub and Spoke model include sharing of organisation skills and practices, digital collaboration and resource sharing, teachers training, teacher exchange, encouraging activity-based learning, development of co-scholastic areas and most importantly identification of deficit/ drawbacks and rectification through discussion and harnessing resources available.