ED raids flat where Kuntal used to reside

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at a flat in New Town in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case where expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh used to reside.



Kuntal was arrested by the ED about 10 months ago from this flat. According to sources, during inquiry, Kuntal had claimed that the flat close to the City Centre 2 was taken on rent by him. Recently, ED officials came to know that someone else is staying in that said flat from where Kuntal was arrested. On Tuesday ED officials went to the flat and spoke to the person residing

there now.

ED officials are trying to find out whether the flat was given to Kuntal on rent or it was registered in some other person’s name but Kuntal had invested money in it. Also, ED officials are enquiring how come the owner, in pen and paper, rented out the flat without informing the central agency as Kuntal was arrested from the said flat.