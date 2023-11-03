ED conducts searches at CA’s house

Kolkata: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the house of a Chartered Accountant (CA) at Netaji Nagar in connection with the alleged ration supply scam case.

ED team had visited the house of Chartered Accountant (CA) Shantanu Bhattacharya on October 26 but since he was not at home and could not be reached over phone, the ED officials had sealed the place and reportedly informed the local police station.

ED officials visited his house at around 2:30 pm on Thursday. Reportedly, Bhattacharya is the accountant of another company, the name of which had popped up during the raid conducted by ED at the state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick’s house.

Meanwhile, a news agency reported that ED is mulling over interrogating Mallick and arrested businessman Bakibur Rahman together.