ED, CBI will not help BJP get votes: Mamata in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Giving a clarion call for unity in the Opposition parties, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee once again blamed the BJP-led Centre for destroying the social fabric of the country. She alleged that the BJP has been trying to divide people along religious lines.



As the Lok Sabha election is scheduled for next year, Banerjee has been aiming for an opportunity to forge a grand alliance that can take on the saffron party. “Ahead of the elections, I would urge all the Opposition parties to unite against BJP. We have to fight one-to-one to defeat the BJP. Fight from the areas where you (opposition parties) have a strong hold. I don’t have an issue in fighting together,” Banerjee said.

“BJP has two prime jobs — ‘Thok Do’ and ‘Dhamaka Kardo’. When they want to finish someone, they say ‘Thok Do’. We have seen BJP’s stance in NRC and Bilkis Bano case. We have also seen many communal problems orchestrated by BJP,” said Banerjee.

Addressing a rally in Murshidabad, she also added: “When BJP sends Central agencies like the ED and the CBI, they say ‘Dhamaka Kardo’. When officers say that the person is not guilty and there cannot be any case against him, BJP leaders ask the officials to make fake cases and malign them. BJP should not defame the country like this. They should know that using agencies will not bear fruits as it would not garner votes for them.”

She also targeted Congress MP and state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said: “This land has given birth to many great leaders, but nothing is available in terms of work.” She hinted that Chowdhury has done nothing to bring the dues of the state despite being a public representative from Bengal.

She once again attacked the Centre for not clearing the state’s dues. “The Centre hasn’t released funds amounting to Rs 7,000 crore to Bengal. The Central government has made people work and are now refusing to give the due wages. They should know that it is mandatory to give MGNREGS wages to the workers. As election approaches, BJP will come to Bengal and make fake promises like giving out LPG cylinders free of charge and likewise. But soon after, you will see that all these were nothing but bogus promises or ‘jumlas’ to fool people.

She also mentioned that earlier, the Centre used to cooperate with the state and the latter used to collect the taxes. But now it has changed as there is only one tax — GST — which is collected by the Centre. “Of the taxes collected, the portion which we deserve, even that is being withheld. Remember, this is the corpus that we need for our welfare schemes,” Banerjee added.