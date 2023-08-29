ED arrests one in chit fund scam case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Chakra Group chief Partha Chakraborty in connection with a chit fund scam case.

Chakraborty was arrested earlier in 2007 by the Kolkata Police from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport for allegedly collecting hundreds of crores rupees from the market. Several complaints of cheating were lodged at police stations of Kolkata. It was alleged that Chakraborty had cheated several people on the pretext of selling flats in Garfa area. He was also an editor of a newspaper earlier.

Meanwhile, another accused in another chit fund case, identified as Pritimoy Chakraborty, has been remanded to ED custody for 10 days by CBI Special Court in Bankshall Court. ED claimed that Prithimoy had taken about Rs 138 crore between 2009 and 2012 from another person who was arrested in connection with the Pincon chit fund scam. It was also alleged that the said amount was siphoned using several companies.