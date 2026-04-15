EC transfers IC of Beldanga PS

Kolkata: The Election Commission has removed the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of the Beldanga Police Station, just three days after the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Beldanga was transferred.



The Commission has announced that Ashutosh Rai is being appointed as the new IC of the Beldanga PS. He previously served as an Inspector within the Howrah Police Commissionerate.

Animesh Dey has held this position until now. Ashutosh has been directed to assume charge as the IC by 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

On April 11, the Commission had effected a sweeping reshuffle within the Kolkata and state police forces by transferring more than 50 officers — from three Joint Commissioners and seven DC-rank officers to SDPOs, Additional SPs and multiple ICs and OCs.

Among those included in that transfer order was Beldanga’s SDPO, Uttam Garai. Anandajit Hor was subsequently appointed as the new SDPO of Beldanga, replacing him.