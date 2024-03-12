EC reaches out to colleges to motivate new voters

Kolkata: Election Commission has laid special emphasis on motivating the first-time voters to cast their franchise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is reaching out to the colleges with their SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities on a regular basis.



The office of the state CEO (chief electoral officer) has plans to conduct similar activities even after announcement of poll dates so that the maximum participation of new voters can be ensured. “We are following the SOP (standard operating procedure) notified by the ECI (Election Commission of India) in this regard.

The final electoral roll 2024 published by the Election Commission in January for the 294 assembly constituencies in Bengal witnessed an overall 2.02 per cent increase in the number of first-time electors. Interestingly, there are more women registering for the first time than men. Among 1133936 first time electors, 570341 are women while 563521 are male. The number of third gender first timers are 74. Recently, the Commission reached out to Bethune College in north Kolkata and held an exhaustive three hours session for voting awareness among the first-year students. The exercise included explaining which form to fill up for featuring name in voter list, how to apply for rectifying errors in EPIC card, how to apply in case of address change, deletion of names (in case of death ) and most importantly live demonstration on how to cast vote through EVM (electronic voting machine). “Our students were also offered a chance to press on the EVM button which they did with a lot of excitement,” Dr Anushila Hazra Bhattacharya, principal of Bethune College said. It is learnt that the Commission is also constituting electoral awareness clubs in all colleges. The one at Bethune College has been formed with Prof Dipanwita Barua as nodal officer.