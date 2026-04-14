EC launches e-mail & 24x7 helpline

Kolkata: The Election Commission launched a dedicated helpline to enable West Bengal voters and citizens to report law and order-related complaints during the election period, a senior official said on Monday.

The initiative has been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said.

“A toll-free helpline number, 18003450008, has been made operational. It will remain active round the clock,” Agarwal said, adding that voters and members of the public can lodge complaints at any time.

In addition to the helpline, the Commission has also introduced an email facility for grievance redressal. Complaints can be sent to [email protected], he said.According to Commission sources, both the helpline and the email service will remain functional from now until the completion of the counting process. “All complaints will be received directly at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, and necessary action will be taken promptly based on the nature of the grievance,” Agarwal added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.