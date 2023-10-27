‘Eastern Rly ferried over 1 crore passengers during Durga Puja’

Kolkata: The Railway department has carried a record number of passengers during the Durga Puja days this year.



According to the figures given by the Eastern Railway, this year they have carried 10483684 passengers which stood at 9822401 last ayear. On the day of Panchami, 1842915 passengers availed trains from both Howrah and Sealdah which is a record. On Sasthi, the figure was 1830646.On the day of Saptami, the number of passengers increased to 1923480. During last year’s Puja days, the highest number of passengers carried by the Eastern Railway was 1749092.

Sources claimed that there was a record crowd at Kalyani in Sealdah Division. There was so much crowd to see the Puja mandap of Luminous Club at ITI Junction. However, Krishnanagar, Baruipur, Naihati and Dakshineshwar are not far behind.Some problems cropped up when male passengers also boarded the Lady’s Compartment due to the increased crowd on Puja days. However, the matter was taken care of by the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police jointly. No information or any figure of passengers during the Puja days has been received from the South Eastern Railway authorities.