Easter Sunday celebrated

KOLKATA: Devotees visited churches in the city, decked for special Easter Sunday celebrations, to offer thanksgiving prayers.



The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and Christians thronged the churches which were thrown open fully for the second year, after Covid-19 restrictions and curbs in 2020-21 when the prayers had to be conducted virtually.

A spokesperson of CNI (Council of Baptist Churches in North India) said special Easter Sunday prayers were organised in over 40 churches run by the order in the city and elsewhere similar to the pre-covid days with full attendance.

People of the community as well as those representing other faiths bought special easter food made of eggs, ham and buns from places like New Marker and Entally Market in the city.