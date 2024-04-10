‘E-mail is a hoax, no credible threat to any school’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday informed that the e-mails sent to several schools across the city about the bomb threat was a hoax. Through the social media platforms, Kolkata Police on Tuesday stated that a case has been registered in connection with the case. The police have tracked Internet Protocol (IP) address and found it to be in Netherland. It is suspected that the e-mail was sent by Chinese hackers.



The statement of Kolkata Police read: “It has come to our attention that an e-mail threatening the presence of bombs has been received by some schools in the city. We want to assure you that this e-mail is a hoax and there is no credible threat to any school. In past, similar mails were sent to schools in cities like Bangalore and Chennai. A case has been started against the sender of such prank mail and investigation has started. We understand that receiving such messages can be distressing, but please remain calm and rest assured about the safety of students. In the meantime, we urge everyone to refrain from spreading rumors or panicking. We are also in touch with the schools for any help they need.”

It may be mentioned that late on Sunday night around 12:24 am, several schools received an e-mail where it was mentioned that bombs had been planted in classrooms. The e-mails claimed that the timer for the bombs was set for Monday morning when the schools will be full of students. In the e-mail, two names were mentioned as ‘Ching’ and ‘Doll’. However, till Monday morning nothing suspicious was found in any of the major schools.