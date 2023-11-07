Durga Puja Carnival now bigger than Carnival in Brazil: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Durga Puja Carnival in the city has surpassed the Carnival in Brazil in terms of footfall. She was addressing the gathering on the occasion of ‘Bijoya Sammelani’.



Banerjee said next year the state will connect with Puja organisers from across the globe so that they can see Bengal’s Puja and people here can also witness the foreign Pujas.

“At least 40,000 foreigners attended the Puja Carnival on Red Road this year which was record. Clubs and Puja organisers have coordinated with the administration. Police and other department employees who were in emergency services served the people in the city away from their home. They served the people on behalf of the government and they have become their family,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also said that she inaugurated around 1,200 Pujas virtually this year as she kept herself confined due to leg-related issues. She also stated that this year, district Pujas took over all the Puja themes and executed the ideas. The city Puja clubs had no new ideas to conceptualise, Banerjee said. “City Puja organisers have done a lot of research before putting up their Puja pandals but finally they saw that district organisers had already materialised all the concepts. We have sent sweets and greetings to 140 Puja committees in the country. Next year we will connect with Pujas held across the world,” Banerjee said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said: “I don’t set up a stadium after my name and don’t lay train lines after my name. I have not yet named any scheme after Maa Maati Manush. I have not renamed anything after the names of my parents. I don’t do anything for publicity.”