Domkol: HC halts election of members

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the authority and the sub-divisional officer of Domkol not to proceed with the election of members of the Sthayee Samity of Raniganagar-II Panchayat Samity.



The court further stated that in case the election was over, then no effect was to be given to the result of the election till September 20 or until further order.

The matter heard by Justice Amrita Sinha has been scheduled for the next hearing on September 14.

The meeting for the election of the samity was supposed to take place on Monday noon. Thirteen members of the Panchayat Samity had approached the High Court seeking the postponement of the election and fixing up a separate day for it.

It was submitted that there are 42 members in the Panchayat Samity. It was alleged that the Sabhapati of the Panchayat Samity was implicated in a false criminal case and taken into custody while six other members were absconding fearing arrest.

The Pradhan is also absconding and is under the threat of being arrested by the police, the petitioners submitted on Monday.

“It will be practically impossible for all the members to attend today’s meeting for the election of the Sthayee Samity,” the petitioners submitted.