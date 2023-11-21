Doluakhali vandalism & arson case: 3 held

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested by the police on Sunday night in connection with the vandalism and arson case at Doluakhaki village in Joynagar of South 24 Parganas.



Police earlier had arrested three persons in connection with the murder of the Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Laskar who was shot dead by a few miscreants. After the shootout, one of the miscreants was assaulted to death by local people. Later three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

On November 13, after a few moments of the murder of Saifuddin, a group of people reached the Daluakhali village and vandalised about 20 houses and set those on fire alleging that people from that village who are CPI(M) supporters are involved in the Trinamool Congress leader’s murder.

On Sunday night three persons identified as Najrul Mondal, Akbar Dhali and Amanullah Jamadar were arrested from Joynagar in connection with the arson case. They are being interrogated to find out other people involved in the case.

Meanwhile, on Monday Calcutta High Court allowed CPI(M) to distribute relief materials on behalf of the political party to those affected due to the attack of November 13. Earlier a team of CPI(M) leaders and workers tried to reach Doluakhali but police prevented them to reach the village citing suspected deterioration of law and order in the area. Later CPI(M) moved the High Court seeking permission to go to the Daluakhali village. On Monday Justice Rajasekhar Mantha granted permission to reach the village. However, the court directed that only five members can go to the village with relief materials accompanied by four police personnel.

The court also directed the CPI(M) not to indulge the villagers in any political activity like conducting meetings, rallies or sloganeering.