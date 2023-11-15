District admin to develop tourist spot ‘Chupi Char’ in East Burdwan

Kolkata: The East Burdwan district administration is planning to develop the tourism destination of ‘Chupi Char’ that attracts thousands of migratory and water birds in winters making it a haven for nature lovers and bird watchers.



“We believe that this destination at Purbasthali in Kalna sub-division in East Burdwan can be developed as a major tourist destination with infrastructure development in the form of more lodging facilities and ensuring good amenities that are associated with tourism,” MP Sunil Mondal of Burdwan East Constituency said.

Mondal along with MLA Tapan Chattopadhyay of Purbasthali Uttar (North), East Burdwan District Magistrate Purnendu Majhi and other concerned officials visited the site on Monday. “We want to promote this place as a tourist destination round the year. In winters, the migratory birds in and around the large Oxbow Lake is a tourist delight,” Mondal said. Many people go for a one-day vacation to this village in Purbasthali and enjoy the quiet, green rural environment but due to lack of infrastructure in the form of lodging and other facilities, they hardly stay back at the destination.

The quiet bird sanctuary located around 120 odd km away from Kolkata is ideal for spending quiet time on the banks of the lake and take a boat ride catching a glimpse and capturing images of the avians. Nabadwip, Krishnagar and Mayapur are all nearby, so once you have had your fill of boating, one can retire for the night to any of these towns.