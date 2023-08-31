Displaced residents in despair as uncertainty over getting houses looms large

Kolkata: The residents of Durga Pituri Lane and Syakra Para Lane at Bowbazar are apprehensive about whether they will ever be rehabilitated safely in rebuilt homes.



Exactly four years ago, on this day 500 odd residents of Bowbazar lost the roofs over their heads after the buildings in which they had been residing were almost obliterated during the underground work by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) for its Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V Metro project was going on. Since then, the owners and residents of the buildings have been staying in rented flats and hotels, eagerly awaiting to get back their homes & hearth. Small businesses have shut down and there is widespread gloom and pessimism all around.

“The KMRCL authorities now say the houses can be rebuilt only by 2027. Who is going to be responsible if this gets delayed up to 2057? Also, where is the assurance that the authorities will not wash their hands off, once trains start running on this route?” questioned an affected resident.

“The careless attitude of the Metro authorities has frightened us whether we will ever be rehabilitated safely in rebuilt homes. The residents’ demand is — Give our Homes back,” Sanjoy Sen, Secretary, Bowbazar Mati-O-Manab Kalyan Society said. The residents demand regular updating of the project status vis-a-vis the restoration of the devastated areas, fast repair & reconstruction, as the case may be, of the affected buildings, payment of rehabilitation compensation to the victims of the catastrophe on May 11, 2022, and immediate scrapping of the cluster concept, floated by some quarters that they

feel is not feasible.