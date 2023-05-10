Dismissal of classes IX-X teachers: Job letters ‘stand valid’, DIs told

kolkata: After the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the dismissal of 269 teachers of classes IX-X, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education issued letters to the District Inspectors (DIs) of schools.

According to a senior Board official, the Board acted upon receiving a letter instructing the same from the West Bengal Central School Service Commission chairman. “...in accordance to the solemn interim orders passed by the Hon. Supreme Court of India, the appointment letters of the concerned candidates, as was issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, stands valid as of now, until further order of the Hon. Supreme Court of India,” the WBBSE notified all DIs.

At least 952 teachers of Classes IX-X had lost their jobs following an order by the Calcutta High Court on the alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers. The dismissed teachers and staff had then approached the Supreme Court.