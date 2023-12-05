Didn’t receive any communication for next INDIA bloc meet, says Mamata

Kolkata: Denying any knowledge of the upcoming INDIA bloc’s meeting in Delhi on December 6, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said there is no question of her attending it since she has received no invitation to it as of yet.



Banerjee is scheduled to leave for North Bengal on Wednesday for a series of programmes scheduled from December 7 to 12 before her return to the city. “I don’t know about the INDIA alliance meeting. I have not received communication from anybody about such a meeting. . I have programmes to attend in North Bengal from December 7 to 12. At this juncture, if I receive any message, I cannot change my pre-scheduled programme. Had I received any information about such a meeting, I would not have planned my North Bengal tour and would have surely attended INDIA bloc’s meeting,” she said.

She also ruled out the possibility of any representative from TMC attending the meeting. Also, she remarked that the Congress lost the recent state elections in three states due to a lack of seat-sharing arrangements with other INDIA members.

The BJP dethroned Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and also retained power with a comfortable majority in Madhya Pradesh. Congress, however, ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.