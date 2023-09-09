Dhupguri bypoll can be endorsed as a model election: Official

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) may project the Dhupguri by-election, the result of which was published on Friday, as a model election ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



A senior official in the CEO office said that the Dhupguri by-election can be endorsed as a model election and it may be replicated during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A team of the ECI is expected to visit the state next week under the leadership of senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Vyas to take stock about the law-and-order situation in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab will inform the team of the ECI about preparations which may be taken ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Following the visit of this team, the full bench of the ECI will also come to the state to take stock of the preparation that is being taken place ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, the officials from the CEO office may present the facts on how peacefully the by-election was carried out and how this can be taken up as a model for the future elections. Incidentally, Dhupguri assembly by-election was necessitated by the death of its sitting BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray. Trinamool won the by-election. CPI(M)’s Ishwar Chandra Roy contested as the candidate of the Congress-Left alliance, while the ruling TMC had fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy, a teacher by profession.

Dhupguri, a scheduled caste-reserved seat, has nearly 50 per cent Rajbanshi people and 15 per cent minority population. The BJP had snatched the constituency from the TMC in the 2021 Assembly polls.