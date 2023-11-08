Developer seeks police protection from harassment by miscreants

Kolkata: A real estate company is learnt to have sought protection from Pragati Maidan Police Station alleging harassment by local miscreants surrounding a property.



The property concerned is located at Matheswartala Road in the Tangra area of the city. The director of the company, Dhirendra Kumar Kamat, in his letter to the officer-in-charge of Pragati Maidan Police Station, sought assistance of police, alleging that they are not being allowed to enter or exit the premises by local miscreants.

Kumar wrote that the land belongs to one Mihir Kumar Mandal and the complainant’s company is the developer of that land by virtue of a registered development agreement and hence in possession of the said property with the owner.

As learnt, some local miscreants allegedly attempted to illegally dispossess Mandal and his staff by trespassing on the property, with the intention of acquiring the land. It is alleged that these miscreants also assaulted the property’s security personnel.

In response to these circumstances, Mihir Kumar Mandal and the property developer sought assistance and legal protection from the local police station, in compliance with a court order in relation to this case.