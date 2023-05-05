Despite Centre’s apathy, we have created 10 crore mandays: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said despite non-payment of funds by the Centre, the Bengal government has created 10 crore mandays.



While addressing a gathering in Murshidabad, Banerjee once again reminded how the Centre has shown a step-motherly attitude to the state. “Despite securing first place in the 100 days work scheme for five consecutive years, we have not been given the funds that we rightfully deserve. Unlike other political leaders, I don’t lie. I am a common human being like the rest of you. Lying is neither my passion nor my profession. I do politics to serve people,” Banerjee asserted.

She also added: “Our government has managed to give work under the 100 days’ work scheme to 40 lakh people and has created 10 crore mandays. I would urge all DMs, Panchayats, municipalities to make sure that those who have not received their wages for the 100 days work scheme should be engaged in other works undertaken by the state government.”

The Chief Minister announced Rs 100 crore investment for the maintenance of river banks along Malda and Murshidabad. She inspected and examined the riverbanks at Samserganj where erosion is a major issue, directing the officials to take adequate measures.

“It is heart-wrenching to see people lose their homes and livelihood due to the inaction by the BJP-led Centre. I would also request people to build their houses at a distance from the riverbanks as it cannot be anticipated which side will get eroded,” Banerjee said. “We do not have the requisite funds to maintain the riverbanks. But despite that, yesterday (Thursday), I announced Rs 50 crore for Samserganj. Today, I will increase the same to Rs 100 crore. This fund will be used for the maintenance work of the riverbanks.”

Banerjee also asked top officials to take up the riverbank issue with the Centre. “Riverbank erosion is a matter of concern. I have intimated the NITI Aayog about the same. I will ask Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to have a talk with the Farakka Barrage Authority. They don’t maintain the riverbanks properly. While one end is mended, the other gets eroded. As a result, houses situated in close proximity to the riverbank collapse,” she said.

Banerjee also recalled how the Centre turned a deaf ear to her appeal on repeated occasions. “Time and again, I have spoken to the Farakka Barrage Authority and the Centre, but to no avail, as we have not received any assistance despite the fact that checking riverbank erosion is a central subject. During the Indo-Bangladesh Farakka Water Treaty, Bengal was promised Rs 700 crore for the development of this region. But till date, we have not received a single penny,” Banerjee stated. She also distributed pattas among the villagers who have lost land due to river erosion. She said: “As for those whose houses have been broken due to riverbank erosion, I would request the authorities to look for suitable lands and hand over the pattas to them. The ones whose houses are in close proximity to the riverbanks and are in danger of collapsing will have to move out of their houses to save themselves. I know that no one wants to leave their houses and ancestral properties as it is their home and is a matter of sentiment. But we have to remember that nothing is more important than our lives.”