‘Dengue situation improved; number of cases declining’

Kolkata: Dengue situation in the state has further improved with the number of infected cases going down by 1,500 in the second week of November compared to the corresponding figure in the first week of the same month.



The experts feel that the number will go down further as the mercury will slide

down further.

As the monsoon has withdrawn from the state, the dengue situation in the city and other south Bengal districts improved much. The number of cases reported in the last week of October and first few days of November was comparatively low compared to the previous months.

The city registered more than 11,000 dengue cases till October 20 since January this year. During the Durga puja week, Kolkata saw

around 1,300 fresh cases.

According to the health department sources, the total number of infected people in 16 South Bengal districts and the health districts had crossed 60,000 till October this year. Sources said that nearly 8,000-9,000 people got infected with dengue in the state in a week on several occasions in

the past.

The state health department has been monitoring the situation under various civic bodies, which has been conducting anti-larvae operations in various areas. The civic bodies are also identifying vulnerable areas and localities and sharing the information with the health department.