Dengue outbreak: Wards in South Kolkata under KMC radar

Kolkata: Even as the festive season has kicked-in with people waiting to jump into the Durga Puja celebrations, a worrying number of dengue cases in South Kolkata has forced Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to double its efforts to contain the outbreak.



Hardly few days are left for Durga Puja for which the city has begun gearing up and soon will be sucked into a carnivalesque atmosphere. However, civic body officials and workers relating to dengue management have decided not to let their hair down as the number of cases seems to show no signs of a significant slump.

KMC sources said that cases are unlikely to see a significant reduction before December and that every year the city witnesses a large number of dengue cases both during the onset and the receding period of monsoon.

In the recent months, several boroughs have registered dengue cases while Boroughs 10 and 12 have seen an abnormal spurt.

The adjacent boroughs 13 and 14 also bore the brunt.

Some of the wards under the radar of KMC under Borough 10 are 96, 97, 98 and 99. Under Borough 12, Wards 102 and 106 have registered a high number of dengue cases. Areas such as Jadavpur and Baghajatin remain a concern for KMC’s Health department.

Besides the above-mentioned areas, the port areas of Garden Reach and Metiabruz have also turned out to be a worrying factor this year with more than 150 cases. Most of the affected wards come under Borough 15 of KMC.

The apparent pattern of cases have led the civic body officials to deduce that the number of cases this year is far more in South Kolkata than the northern parts of the city where the numbers are comparatively much lesser. Since the beginning of the year (January), a total of 7422 cases, approximately, were registered in the city till October 1.

Amid this, many councillors have also raised objections that incorrect numbers are being attributed to their wards. They are of the opinion that several cases also concern migrant labourers who are not permanent residents of the ward. As a solution, KMC seeks to make compulsory the mention of permanent or temporary residential addresses of ones coming for blood tests to KMC health centres.