Dengue outbreak: Peri-urban areas under state govt radar

Kolkata: In a bid to prevent dengue outbreaks in peri-urban areas in future, minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) Firhad Hakim stressed on drawing up a proper land use and development control plan (LUDCP) and public awareness campaigns.



Speaking at a workshop for formulation of a long-term plan for effective solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) for controlling vector-borne diseases in peri-urban areas, Hakim said that after 2011, rural areas have seen rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said many such areas have now turned from rural to peri-urban. He said in a bid to prevent vector-borne diseases, a proper LUDCP needs to be framed to ensure there are facilities for proper drainage and waste management.

He said in districts, the block development officers need to be engaged for planning while ASHA and health workers need to actively participate in awareness campaigns. Further, he said inspection of potential mosquito breeding sites need to be conducted.

Pradip Majumder, minister of Panchayat & Rural Development department, mentioned that since 2017-18 dengue cases have seen an upsurge in rural Bengal. He stressed upon the fact that rapid urbanization coupled with socio-economic development has ultimately caused some “unplanned” and “unchecked” creation of breeding spots of mosquitoes.

He highlighted that effective planning at the individual level, as well as community level and awareness generation, is very important for the prevention of Dengue. He maintained that in peri-urban Gram Panchayats (GPs), infrastructure for SLWM is inadequate.

It is urgently required to build up the same effectively, he remarked.

Panchayat Raj Institution representatives and officials of 64 peri-urban GPs of 63 blocks from vulnerable eight districts gathered in this workshop and were directed to identify the gaps in the extant SLWM system and to develop a plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, a resident of the South Dum Dum Municipality area passed away at Beleghata ID Hospital in Kolkata due to dengue. The victim was admitted to the hospital with a fever. His death certificate also had mention of dengue. Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s deputy mayor Atin Ghosh also conducted an anti-dengue drive at SSKM Hospital where authorities were asked to clean up premises and remove plastic coverings where rainwater was found accumulating.