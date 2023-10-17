‘Dengue infection rate in villages much higher this year’

Kolkata: Dengue infection rate in villages is much higher this year compared to that of the previous years, reveals a study conducted by the state Health department. The total number of infected people in 16 South Bengal districts and the health districts has already crossed nearly 55,000, said the study.



Sources said that around 9,000 people have been infected with dengue in the state in the past one week. The infection rate has however dropped a little compared to the figure in the last year. In the last week, around 10,000 new cases were reported.

The experts have pointed out that the basic characteristics of villages are changing and this could have led to the rise in infection. The number of total infected patients has crossed 60,000-mark this season. North 24-Parganas has registered the highest number of dengue cases among the districts so far. More than 13,000 dengue cases have been reported from North 24-Parganas this season so far.

Kolkata has witnessed over 8,000 dengue cases so far. Murshidabad has registered the third highest cases of around 7,000 this year so far.

Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam recently held a virtual meeting with the senior officials of various state-run hospitals issuing necessary directives. A special cleanliness drive was carried out in various villages and wards under the civic bodies on October 15 and 16. Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi in the last week took stock of the situation and issued necessary directives to the District Magistrates, Commissioner of KMC, Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) of all the districts and the principals/MSVP of all medical colleges.

Railways and Metro authorities have been requested to take up proper cleaning activities. Advisory on prevention of dengue have been sent to all Puja committees. Awareness messages will also be shared for display at Puja pandals.

Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD&MA) department, Panchayat and Rural Development department (P&RD) and Health departments have been requested to ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing Puja period.