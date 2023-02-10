‘Demography of edu changing with tech’

kolkata: BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman CII National Education Council & Founder Chairman & Director of Cyient Limited said while speaking at the second edition of Education East



Summit in Kolkata recently said that the amount of acceleration in technology in the education system is evolutionary and the key to India becoming the leading nation is to make more youths educated. The programme was organized by CII.

Speaking on “National Education Policy 2020 – the way to Reform : Transform: Perform”, Dr Reddy said that the demography of the entire education system is changing with technology and government policy.

BVR Mohan Reddy also said that the Union Government has increased investment by 8.26 per cent of the GDP towards education, emphasizing upskilling opportunities for the youth. Expansion, inclusion & quality are the three major pillars of growth on which we will be able to witness a projected

growth in Gross Enrolment Ratio from 27 per cent to 50 per cent by 2025, he added.

“Schools should have a comprehensive plan to train the educators on the continuously evolving technical blending of learning to make it smarter,” Mr Gautam Maiti, Chief Operating Officer Schoolnet India Ltd said.

Delivering an address as the Guest of Honour, the Consul General of France in Kolkata, Consulate General of France in Kolkata,

Mr Didier Talpain deliberated about the various opportunities for cooperation between India and France that steadily influence the field of education.